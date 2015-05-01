Home | News | General | Take Islam as way of life, Yusuf charges Muslims

By Daud Olatunji

A lecturer at the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Dr Tajudeen Yusuf has asked Nigerian Muslims to take Islam as a way of life, urging them to be conscious of God as they will give accounts of their deed in the Hereafter.

Dr Yusuf who stated this at the annual lecture organized by the Ogun State chapter of The Muslim Congress (TMC) at the MKO Abiola stadium in Abeokuta, described Public offices in Nigeria as too attractive, as it encourages desperation and corruption.

The University don challenged the popular economic doctrines that human needs are unlimited with scarce resources arguing that it contributed to greediness of man in amassing wealth and craziness for material needs. In his welcome address, the Chairman of the Ogun State chapter of The Muslim Congress (TMC), Alhaji Ibrahim Ogunkoya said the event was organized to “illuminate those that have impacted negatively on our society and held us down as a nation.

Ogunkoya condemned activities by groups and individual that threatened the peace, stability, corporate existence and territorial integrity of the nation in their attempt to seek redress for perceived marginalization.

While congratulating Nigerians on the occasion of the 57th anniversary of the nation’s independence, the cleric asked Muslims to thank Allah for preserving the nation as one despite all odds.

The Islamic scholar criticized the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) for campaigning against the issuance of Sukkuk bond by the Federal Government for infrastructural development.

In his lecture titled: The Tripod Bedeviling Nigeria – Bad Governance, Political Corruption and Tribal-Religious Intolerance, Professor Taofeek Abdul-Azeez of the University of Abuja condemned those criticizing President Muhammadu Buhari administration efforts against corruption.

Professor Abdul-Azeez who was represented by Ustaz Abdur-Rauf Saheed said the allegation that the fight against corruption of the Federal Government was sectional likened it as calling for quota system in the fight against of corruption.

He called for re-orientation of Nigerians especially Muslims by becoming true Muslim personality and good representative of Islam.

