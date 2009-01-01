Home | News | General | PDP exposes those allegedly behind Maina’s reinstatement

- The PDP discredits the APC administration’s fight against corruption as mere propaganda and road-show

- The opposition says Nigerians are tired of the excuses and blame game of the current government

- The party asks Garba Shehu to resign if he has nothing more to contribute to the administration

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has alleged that President Muhammadu Buhari and his cabals were responsible for the reinstatement of wanted former chairman of presidential task force on pension reforms, Abdulrasheed Maina.

The party made the claims when faulting allegations by presidential spokesperson, Garba Shehu, that loyalists of the past administration of Goodluck Jonathan were behind the return of Maina.

The party in a statement on Thursday, October 26, through its national publicity secretary, Dayo Adeyeye, discredited the APC administration’s fight against corruption as mere propaganda and road-show, This Day reports.

It said: “We are not surprised on the postulation by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Shehu in which he blamed the past administration of Jonathan as being responsible for the return of fugitive Maina. This is to say the least the height of absurdity.

“The shenanigans surrounding the return of Maina who was under investigation and sacked by the previous administration of PDP is an issue Nigerians are privy to and even Maina’s immediate family has come out openly with their position that President Buhari was responsible for his return.

“May we therefore remind Shehu in case he has forgotten that the current administration is that of the APC and not PDP, so we wonder how PDP will be responsible for the mess created by President Buhari and his cabals."

The PDP said Nigerians were tired of the excuses and blame game of the current administration.

The party asked Shehu and others in the government to resign if they had nothing more to contribute to the administration.

The party also urged the APC-led government to re-evaluate the inclusion of the likes of Shehu in the administration.

NAIJ.com had earlier reported that the presidency blamed certain influential government officials whom they describe as loyalists to the administration of ex-president Goodluck Jonathan, for being behind the controversial reinstatement of former pensions’ boss, Abdulrasheed Maina, into the civil service, Punch reports.

The position of the presidency was made public in a statement released by Garba Shehu, senior special assistant to the president on media and publicity, to newsmen, on Wednesday, October 25.

Source: Naij.com

