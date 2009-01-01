Home | News | General | INTERPOL issues fresh warrant of arrest for Maina

- An Abuja court issues a warrant of arrest for ex-pension boss, Abdulrasheed Maina

- Presidential spokesperson, Garba Shehu, says investigation of the deposed civil servant will be extended to some foreign countries

- Despite being on the run, campaign posters of Abdulrasheed Maina have already flooded parts of Abuja, and Kaduna metropolis

The international police otherwise known as the INTERPOL, have issued fresh warrants for the arrest of the former chairman of the presidential task force on pension reforms, Abdulrasheed Maina.

This is in addition to another warrant issued by an Abuja magistrate’s court in respect of the former pension boss.

The senior special assistant to the president on media and publicity, Garba Shehu, who disclosed this in an interview with the Punch on Thursday, October, 26, said there were investigations from all fronts in respect of the Maina’s case.

Shehu said the investigations would even be extended to some foreign countries.

He said: "Maina’s investigation has been expanded. This is beyond reinstatement. It has gone beyond that.

“You know that the INTERPOL has just issued an international warrant on him. A Nigerian court has also issued yet another warrant of arrest.

“All those cases involving Steve Oronsaye (former Head of the Civil Service of the Federation) that are ongoing, you know Maina is also involved. Law enforcement agencies are looking at that too.

“You are also aware that the Senate is also carrying out its own investigation on the matter.

“The matter is being investigated from all fronts. The EFCC, for example, is discovering more and more properties and its officials are sealing them. They are also looking at banks and all that.

“In fact, this investigation will also touch some foreign countries.”

Meanwhile, despite being on the run, the posters of Abdulrasheed Maina, have already flooded parts of Abuja, and Kaduna metropolis.

The ex-pension boss has been on the run since President Muhammadu Buhari ordered his removal from the federal civil service for alleged graft amounting to the tune of N2bn.

But since his removal, his whereabouts has remained unknown to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) which has sealed up some of his properties.

However, the ex-pension boss is reportedly nursing the ambition of ruling Borno state in 2019.

Though, Maina is yet to publicly join any political party, the wanted civil servant might have declared his intention to contest in the Borno state gubernatorial election with his posters which have been sighted in some areas of Kaduna and Abuja.

