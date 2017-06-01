I’m not the best Coach, says Zidane
- 3 hours 33 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Zinedine Zidane does not believe he is the best Coach in the world despite scooping the FIFA Best Coach prize earlier this week.
The Frenchman indicated his lack of time in management as the main factor and reiterated how he does not like to talk about individual awards, emphasising it was a team effort.
“I accept the award and I think it was in recognition of the work we did last season,” Zidane told reporters ahead of his side’s Copa del Rey tie with Fuenlabrada, as reported by Diario AS.
“We’ve won many trophies together as a team and I’m very happy, also I’m not here to say that I don’t deserve it because of the achievements I think I do deserve it and I’m only too happy to accept it.
“But if you are asking whether I am the greatest Coach in the world, then I’ll answer no and that’s that, because I believe there are other Coaches who are better than me.
“If in 10 years from now I am still coaching and winning, we can talk about it then but right now I’m not the best in the world. Not that I’m bothered about it and I don’t really want to know anything about it.
“What concerns me is working hard and enjoying my job, I do not like to discuss these things.”
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
view more articles
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles
Related Article
100 Most Popular News
1 2 3 4 5 Displaying 1 - 100 of 459