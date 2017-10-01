Home | News | General | League Cup:  Arsenal meet West Ham, Man U face Bristol
Arsenal to review Wenger’s contract
All set for Zenith/Delta Principals Cup Season 2

League Cup:  Arsenal meet West Ham, Man U face Bristol



  • 3 hours 35 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Carabao Cup holders Manchester United will face Bristol City in the quarter-finals of the competition, while Arsenal take on West Ham.
Arsenal’s Spanish defender Nacho Monreal celebrates with teammates, scoring the team’s first goal during the English Premier League football match between Arsenal and Brighton at the Emirates Stadium in London on October 1, 2017. / AFP PHOTO
United comfortably defeated Swansea 2-0 on Tuesday night to set up a tie against the Robins at Ashton Gate.
Bristol City, the only club left in the competition from outside the Premier League, progressed to the last eight courtesy of a 4-1 win over Crystal Palace.
West Ham will travel to Arsenal in the quarter-final stage after coming from two goals down to defeat Tottenham on Wednesdaynight.
Five-time winners Chelsea host Bournemouth in another all Premier League tie, after surviving a late scare against Everton in round four.
Meanwhile, Premier League leaders Manchester City will take on Leicester at the King Power Stadium, after edging past Championship side Wolves on penalties following a goalless draw at the Etihad on Tuesday.
 All four quarter-final ties are scheduled to be played on December 19 or 20.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

League Cup:  Arsenal meet West Ham, Man U face Bristol
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 4 5 Displaying 1 - 100 of 464