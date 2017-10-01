Bracket – Just Like That ft. Korede Bello | DOWNLOAD MP3
Hitmaking duo Bracket have returned with a new single titled Just Like That featuring Mavin Records superstar Korede Bello .
Just Like That is produced by fast rising producer Jaynonny and it sounds like a hit. Get the new tune below. Enjoy!
