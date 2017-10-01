Home | News | General | Davido Working On A New Studio Album (Details Inside)

Davido has announced he’ll be Releasing An Album In Honor Of His Late Friend, Olugbenga Abiodun, popularly known as DJ Olu , who was found dead with a friend, Chime in a BMW car in a garage on Block B, Banana Island, Lagos.

Davido took to his instagram page to reveal the news.

He wrote;

DJ OLU ALBUM IN THE WORKS

