Davido Working On A New Studio Album (Details Inside)
- 3 hours 13 minutes ago
Davido has announced he’ll be Releasing An Album In Honor Of His Late Friend, Olugbenga Abiodun, popularly known as DJ Olu , who was found dead with a friend, Chime in a BMW car in a garage on Block B, Banana Island, Lagos.
Davido took to his instagram page to reveal the news.
He wrote;
DJ OLU ALBUM IN THE WORKS
