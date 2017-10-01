Home | News | General | Tonto Dikeh Conferred With A Chieftaincy Title; ”Adadioranmma 1 Of Nollywood” (Video)
Controversial Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh was today conferred with a chieftaincy title. She was crowned as the ”Adadioranmma 1 of Nollywood”.
