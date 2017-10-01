Home | News | General | Tonto Dikeh Conferred With A Chieftaincy Title; ”Adadioranmma 1 Of Nollywood” (Video)
Davido Working On A New Studio Album (Details Inside)
Switzerland Set To Return $321m Abacha’s Loot – Minister Abubakar Malami

Tonto Dikeh Conferred With A Chieftaincy Title; ”Adadioranmma 1 Of Nollywood” (Video)



  • 3 hours 15 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestlinkedinmail

Controversial Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh was today conferred with a chieftaincy title. She was crowned as the ”Adadioranmma 1 of Nollywood”.

Watch video below:

[embedded content]

Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestlinkedinmail

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Tonto Dikeh Conferred With A Chieftaincy Title; ”Adadioranmma 1 Of Nollywood” (Video)
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 4 5 Displaying 1 - 100 of 463