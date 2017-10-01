Home | News | General | Arsenal To Review Wenger’s Contract
Arsenal To Review Wenger's Contract



Arsene Wenger has revealed his Arsenal future will be reviewed at the end of the season.

Gunners boss Wenger signed a new two year deal at the end of last term and is aiming to see out his contract.

But he said: “I have been at the club 21 years and I want to feel I do well and see what the board thinks of my performance and after that we decide where we go.

“My desire is always to respect my contracts and that’s what I want.”

Speaking during Thursday’s AGM, he said: “I must tell you, my hunger, my commitment is bigger than ever. But I accept when you have been a long time at a club everyone questions that.

“I question myself a lot to be better every day and I will sit down every year with my board to see where I go.”

“””

“But I would just like to assure you my hunger to be successful with this club is absolutely huge and no matter what happens one day I will always love this club forever and be an eternal fan.”

Wenger also issued a rallying cry to supporters during a stormy meeting in which shareholders made clear their displeasure with the running of the club.

