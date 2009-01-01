Buhari will not disappoint in fight against corruption - Magu

Acting Chairman, Economic and Financial Crime Commission, (EFCC), Mr. Ibrahim Magu, on Thursday gave the assurance that President Muhammadu Buhari would not disappoint in the fight against corruption.

Magu gave the assurance while speaking with journalists in Abuja on the sideline of a preparatory meeting towards 2018 African Union (AU) conference.

The meeting focused on Nigeria’s role as the champion of the 2018 AU theme, “Winning the Fight Against Corruption: A Sustainable Path to Africa’s Transformation”.

It would be recalled that at the 29th Ordinary Session of the AU Assembly in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Nigeria was mandated to champion the fight against corruption in Africa.

He said Buhari’s commitment to the fight against corruption, brought about the decision that Nigerian should champion the cause in Africa.

“The fact that this meeting is taking place is an indication that there is an effective political will to fight corruption.

“That the president has been identified as a leader and champion of anti-corruption crusade in Africa only attests to the success of Nigeria’s fight against corruption.

“The recognition has emboldened our fight against corruption; it is encouraging. For the whole world to recognise our president as an anti-corruption champion is something to be happy about.

“You and I know that he (President) is fully committed to this fight. His will to fight against corruption is strong. There is no doubt about that,” he said.

Calling on all to join in the corruption war, he added: “Corruption is the enemy of development in the world. African is saying that corruption is the worst enemy of the continent. We want everyone to join this crusade by exposing every corrupt tendency.”

Deputy Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Ambassador Thomas Quartey, who also spoke at the occasion said there was need for transparency in governance.

According to him, the media also needed to play crucial role in the fight against corruption.