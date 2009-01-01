Maina: I’m ready to appear before Senate - AGF

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami (SAN), has said he is prepared to appear before the Senate with respect to the investigation into the circumstances surrounding the reinstatement of the former head of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, Abdulrasheed Maina, declared wanted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

Malami said this in a telephone conversation with one of our correspondents on Thursday.

He said, “I am prepared to appear before the Senate. The Senate hearing was supposed to be held on Wednesday, but it was rescheduled to a yet-to-be announced date.

“I am waiting for a fresh invitation by the Senate.”

When asked about his roles in Maina’s reinstatement, Malami said, “I will like to speak to Nigerians directly during the Senate hearing.”

Meanwhile, the Peoples Democratic Party has asked Nigerians to hold President Muhammadu Buhari responsible for the return of Maina to the civil service.

The party said that the claim by the family of Maina that their son also worked for the Department of State Services should also be believed.

Spokesperson for the PDP, Prince Dayo Adeyeye, stated this in a statement in Abuja on Thursday.

He criticised the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Alhaji Garba Shehu, for blaming the former administration of Goodluck Jonathan as being responsible for the return of Maina.

“This is to say the least the height of absurdity,” he said.

He added, “The shenanigans surrounding the return of Maina who was under investigation and sacked by the previous administration of the PDP is an issue Nigerians are privy to and even Maina’s immediate family have come out openly with their position that President Buhari was responsible for his return.

“May we therefore remind Shehu in case he has forgotten that the current administration is that of the All Progressives Congress and not the PDP, so we wonder how the PDP will be responsible for the mess created by President Buhari and his cabal.

“We had earlier in our response on this matter advised the government to properly investigate those responsible for this mess and bring them to justice and we still stand on that, because Nigerians are tired of excuses and blame game.”