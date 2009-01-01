Home | News | General | Carabao Cup quarter-final: Arsenal host West Ham, Man Utd travel to Bristol
Why I Rejected Anti-corruption Panel Job – Justice Salami
English FA pays Eniola Aluko £40,000

Carabao Cup quarter-final: Arsenal host West Ham, Man Utd travel to Bristol



  2 hours 18 minutes ago
The draw for the quarter-final of this season’s Carabao Cup has been conducted Thursday evening, after a two-hour delay.

All the big Premier League teams left in the last eight avoided themselves, as the hunt for the first piece of silverware in English football continues.

Holders Manchester United will travel to Bristol City, while Arsenal host West Ham.

Chelsea welcome Bournemouth and Manchester City are away at Leicester City.

The quarter-final ties are scheduled to be played on December 19-20.

Full draw

Chelsea vs. Bournemouth
Arsenal vs. West Ham
Leicester vs. Manchester City
Bristol City vs. Manchester United

