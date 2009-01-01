Carabao Cup quarter-final: Arsenal host West Ham, Man Utd travel to Bristol
All the big Premier League teams left in the last eight avoided themselves, as the hunt for the first piece of silverware in English football continues.
Holders Manchester United will travel to Bristol City, while Arsenal host West Ham.
Chelsea welcome Bournemouth and Manchester City are away at Leicester City.
The quarter-final ties are scheduled to be played on December 19-20.
Full draw
Chelsea vs. Bournemouth
Arsenal vs. West Ham
Leicester vs. Manchester City
Bristol City vs. Manchester United
