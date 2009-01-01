English FA pays Eniola Aluko £40,000
Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA) chief executive, Gordon Taylor, confirmed the payment had been made soon after Aluko appeared last week before a Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) committee hearing, on the FA’s handling of her 2016 complaint against Sampson.
“She’s gone through a lot. I’m pleased to say a couple of days after [evidence in Parliament] they paid the second and final instalment,” Taylor told Sky Sports on Thursday.
“But there’s a lot of areas in this issue that weren’t satisfactory and we need to get these right.”
Over a week ago, FA chief executive, Martin Glenn, was forced into making an apology, after finally admitting that Sampson made racist remarks to Aluko and Drew Spence.
The FA had previously cleared Sampson in two separate investigations, before eventually sacking him after it was claimed he had “inappropriate” relationship with a player, while in a previous job at Bristol academy.
