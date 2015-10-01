Home | News | General | Passage of PIB will curb oil theft – Agbonayinma

In this chat,Ehiozuwa Johnson Agbonayinma revealed what transpired after a visit to the US to investigate the matter of theft of Nigeria’s crude oil



DO you believe that the PIB if finally passed can curb oil theft in Nigeria?

To be candid, I must say yes; the PIB can bring added value that can make this possible. On the PIB bill, there have been a lot of agitations, the fact still remains that it is absolute commitment, total commitment to our dear nation.

Unfortunately we, as a people, are always looking for ways and means, diversion of interests, and diversion of attention to take people’s mind from the real issues. People are talking of PIB;okay, what about undeclared crude oil that has left this country over the years?

At the end of the day they blame the militants, they blame the youths that they are the ones destroying the pipelines and they are the ones stealing the crude; whereas the real armed robbers, the real militants are the cabals and the multinational companies that have connived to destroy the good people of this nation. And as you can see now, a lot has been said, millions of barrels of crude left this country to global destinations and you are talking of the issue of swap of almost 1.4billion barrels but that is just a little amount of money.

Let me tell you that the crude oil that left Nigeria to the US alone is over 391million barrels and you calculate that and you tell me, that is over $17 billion, just America and we are talking about 41 countries that has been investigated. But I must not fail to say this: Tompolo decided to tell the former President Jonathan that there was a need to investigate the crude leaving Nigeria to global destinations because every time they are always saying this is what we are making, that we are making 2.2million barrels per day, sometimes 1.5million barrels per day.

Forensic mapping and tracking

Tompolo said we must investigate to ascertain how many barrels of crude oil was leaving Nigeria. Mr President heeded his advice. At the end of the day Jonathan engaged through the Federal Executive Council, a company called Molecular Power System to conduct a forensic mapping and tracking of all the vessels that left Nigeria to global destinations. You would be surprised at what happened.

The result is something that we should all appreciate. Molecular Power System then decide to engage a country from the United States of America called Lomus, one of the greatest experts in analysing and tracking vessels and they were able to track the vessels that left Nigeria; out of the 51 countries that signed agreements with the Federal Government, they investigated 41 countries.

Today millions of barrels left Nigeria for global destinations without recourse to the Nigerian people. And I am happy today that what Tompolo started has yielded fruits, a lot has been exposed to the world. And let me not fail to appreciate the US Justice Department. As at today, the US Justice Department has already taken some group of Nigerians to court in Texas in helping to fight corruption and talking about the billions of dollars that left Nigeria through the sale of Nigeria crude.

Molecular Power System and Lomus as third party were the ones that did the investigations on behalf of Nigeria. So, the United States of America is now helping us to fight the corruption in our country. The Attorney General has done very well to make sure that those that stole Nigeria’s money are dealt with.

Unfortunately, up to this time the Attorney General took them to court in Nigeria, nothing has happened because of our judicial system. Justice delayed is justice denied. As I am talking to you now, a lot of the companies have been sued, have been taken to court by the Federal Government and none has yielded any fruit. But thank God the US has now taken the same people to court in the United States and I know for a fact that justice will have its way at the end of the day. Nigerians will get the benefits of their money, tax payers money, and Nigerians will come back to Nigeria.

Go to the Niger Delta where this crude is coming from, there is nothing to write home about; there is oil pollution, oil spillage, the water ways are all destroyed, the farm lands are all destroyed but I must not fail to blame our past leaders and present leaders that have failed us. Now we have opportunity to be in government, what have we shown to the Niger Deltans? East-West Road is nothing to write home about; all the South-South is in a state of comatose, low representation, poor infrastructure. Do you need a town hall meeting, do you need speeches to develop South-South?

No, you need commitment. I am hearing about the clean-up service, I have been hearing this since I was born and nothing has happened. All I have been hearing since I was born is this grammar about clean-up, clean-up. Go and look at what happened to the Gulf of Mexico, it took just few months before it was cleaned up because the United States decided to get to the bottom of it by making sure that the rule of engagement was followed to the letter. And unfortunately this same multinational companies cannot do the same thing they are doing in Nigeria to other parts of the world, because we have accepted, we have connived with them to the detriment of our people, causing cancers and all kinds of sicknesses and nobody is helping the good people of this country.

And it has affected many Nigerians, many Nigerians have died as a result of this. So, who do we blame? We should blame ourselves because we allowed all these to happen, it cannot happen elsewhere except Nigeria.

Multinational companies: We should go further, not suing the Nigerians alone, they should also join those who connived with Nigerians because a lot of them are in America, some of them are Americans, some of them are multinational companies from the United States; all of them, the giver and the receiver are as guilty as charged, even though until proven guilty you are innocent in the court of law. But everybody must wake up so that we can see the end of this; that is, the end will justify the means.

Maybe if we had investigated from 1999 to present, you could imagine the loss that could have been discovered. But the former President said no, he only wanted to investigate his own government. Tompolo recommended from 1999 to present. The motion that I moved was for that of the time of former President Jonathan and I believe that we are going to go back to investigate from 1999 to present.

So, not just only former President Jonathan government, even though he didn’t want to investigate past administrations so that they won’t say that he is trying to witch-hunt them, I believe that is why he did that. But I think Nigeria has the right to ask what happened to the crude oil from 1999 to present, where is the money? We have the right to ask. So every Nigerian must support the efforts of the US Justice Department so far and I am going to give them more information at my disposal because we all must join hands together.

I must not fail to thank Lomus group of Houston in the US who did an excellent job and the money that was paid to them was not wasted. I think the result today is bringing in a lot of fruits and I believe that at the end of the day Nigerians will be happy that we are where we are today.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General