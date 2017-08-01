Home | News | General | 2 varsity students arrested for internet fraud

By Ike Uchechukwu

CALABAR—Two students of a university, Onuta, 22, and Mba, 20, have been arrested by operatives of the Cross Rivers State Police Command for impersonating military officers on their Facebook accounts to defraud people.

Vanguard gathered that they have been duping members of the public until they were arrested by police operatives.

Investigations by Vanguard revealed that they defrauded, one Mr. Thomas of N400,000.

According to Commissioner of Police, Hafiz Inuwa, the fraudsters never knew that they were being tracked by their surveillance unit.

One of the suspects, Onuta, who provided his account for the transaction, told Vanguard that he did it to pay school fees.

He said: “We saw it as an opportunity when we started getting a lot of ‘likes’ and questions from people who were applying to enter the Nigerian Army, so we cashed in and started getting paid by different people.

“We have collected money from more than 30 people.”

