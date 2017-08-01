Home | News | General | Robbers kill 2 policemen, sweep Ondo bank’s vault

By Dayo Johnson

Akure—For over an hour, yesterday, daredevil robbers halted other activities in Ifon, Ose Local Government Area of Ondo State, as they invaded a bank (name witheld), killing two policemen.

Shops, schools and other business centres were hurriedly closed as the robbers had a field day, carting away an undisclosed amount of money.

An eyewitness told Vanguard that the hoodlums got to the premises of the bank at about 3p.m., blew out the bank’s bullet-proof iron door with dynamite, walked straight to the manager’s office and asked him to lead them to the vault.

The eyewitness said: “While those that entered the bank took all available money in sight, others engaged the security men in a bid to silence them from raising the alarm.”

An unconfirmed source disclosed that a man hit by stray bullet at a nearby medical clinic died instantly.

Sources told newsmen that “the robbers, who came in three vehicles, were up to 15 in number and heavily armed.

“When they got to the bank, they could not enter easily because the bank had stopped attending to customers. So they had to blow open the door with dynamite.

“For almost one hour, they were shooting. Two of the policemen that engaged them were killed, but none of the robbers was killed.”

Another eyewitness account said: “It was when more policemen were deployed to the scene and they engaged the robbers in a shooting spree that the bandits ran away.”

Police story

Ondo State Police Public Relations Officer, Femi Joseph, who confirmed the incident, said the Command deployed more officers and men to the scene of the robbery.

The Command spokesperson said: “It is unfortunate that we lost two of our men in the incident, but we are still on the trail of the robbers; they went to the bank with sophisticated weapons. But in spite of that, our men still engaged them.

“The Commissioner of Police himself led the team from Akure to the scene. It was when they (robbers) knew that we were closing in on them that they ran away with bullet wounds.

“We shall get them soonest because our men are still on their trail.”

