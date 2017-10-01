Home | News | General | Nigerian, friend of Balotelli killed in UK

Businessman Mayowa Ogunbayo was discovered inside his apartment in Park Royal, North-West London, and police have launched a murder investigation.

Businessman Mayowa Ogunbayo was discovered inside his apartment in Park Royal, North-West London, and police have launched a murder investigation.

Medics battled for around an hour to save the 29-year-old but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A post-mortem exam found Mr Ogunbayo died from a stab wound to the heart.

A 21-year-old woman was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder following the discovery.

She has since been released on bail pending further enquiries and it is understood detectives are working to establish if the wound could have been self-inflicted.

Facebook posts show Ogunbayo – also known as Johnny John – driving and posing with former Manchester City and Liverpool striker Balotelli.

Nigerian-born Mr Ogunbayo worked as a promoter and lived with his fiance in the flat at the swanky Royal Waterside development.

Neighbours described seeing police frantically trying to get into the building at around 2am on Friday morning.

Michael Cottrill, 29, said: “We we’re woken up by the flashing blue lights and there must have been about six police cars and an ambulance outside.

“There were a lot of officers running around and a lot of activity and they were coming in and out of flat all through the weekend.

“It’s usually a very nice, quiet place to live and it’s a big surprise to hear what’s happened.”

Another neighbour, who asked not to be named, said: “There are double security doors and the police were ringing all the buzzers tying to get people to let them in.

“I knew him to say hello to and he seemed like a lovely bloke.

He was known to be friends with Balotelli, who currently places for Nice in France

“He lived there with his partner and they seemed very happy, successful. It’s a huge shock.”

Social media posts show Mr Ogunbayo, a University of Kent graduate living a luxurious lifestyle and often pictured with sports car

Other pictures also show him socialising with former Newcastle United and Nigeria striker Obafemi Martins.

In 2011, Mr Ogunbayo was jailed for 12 weeks after being found guilty of benefit fraud.

Then aged 23, he was found to have claimed housing benefit while a full-time student.

A Met Police spokesman said detectives are keeping an open mind and investigations are ongoing.

He said: “At this time the death is being treated as unexplained.

“A 21-year-woman who was at the scene when officers arrived has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

“She was taken to a north London police station and has been bailed pending further enquiries to a date in mid-November.”

Culled from the UK Sun

