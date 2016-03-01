Home | News | General | Argentina will test Eagles for World Cup says Ighalo

Odion Ighalo Odion Ighalo has said next month’s friendly against Argentina will help in preparing the Super Eagles for the 2018 World Cup.

The Super Eagles face Lionel Messi-captained Argentina on November 14 in Russia as part of their preparations for the Mundial.

Both teams are expected to line up their strongest sides as preparations for Russia 2018 begin in earnest.

“The match against Argentina is a good test for us, hopefully we will use the game to see how ready we are for the World Cup,” said China-based striker Ighalo.

“We hope to give a good account of ourselves and also learn from this game.”

Ex-Watford star Ighalo and skipper Mikel Obi are expected to be listed for the match after initial reports had suggested they may be left out due to logistical reasons.

Nigeria have beaten the two-time world champions once in five meetings.

Both teams last clashed at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, which Argentina won 3-2.

Argentina, who barely qualified for next year’s World Cup, will be one of the top eight seeds when the World Cup draw is conducted on December 1 in Moscow.

