Tragic! Prominent Vanguard Journalist Slumps and Dies in His Office (Photos)
A veteran journalist, Victor Omoregie has reportedly died after he collapsed in his office in Lagos state.
A prominent journalist and corporate Affairs Manager of Vanguard Newspapers Lagos, Victor Omoregie has reportedly died after collapsing in his office. Funmi Komolafe-Jolaosho, a former Vanguard journalist while writing on Facebook called Omoregie’s demise a ‘sad loss’.
“My condolence to the Vanguard family on the sudden demise of corporate affairs manager, Victor Omoregie. A sad loss. May the Lord comfort his immediate family and the Vanguard family in Jesus name.” Komolafe-Jolaosho wrote.
Another person, Jefferson Uwoghiren giving more details wrote: “Just yesterday morning he was on the phone still talking passionately about Edo State. Few minutes later he slumped and passed on in his office. Good bye Victor Omoregie, Corporate Affairs Manager, Vanguard Newspapers Lagos.”
Friends having been sending consolatory messages to the dead man’s family.
