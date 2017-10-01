Home | News | General | Checkout The Smile On Singer, Flavour’s Face As He Shared The Stage With Legendary, King Sunny Ade
Checkout The Smile On Singer, Flavour’s Face As He Shared The Stage With Legendary, King Sunny Ade
- 3 hours 4 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
One if Nigeria’s most influential music Legends of all time, King Sunny Ade MFR sometimes also called the Minister of Enjoyment, was spotted on stage with Flavour in a rare picture.
With the look on flavour ’s face he seems to be very happy meeting the king.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
view more articles
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles
Related Article
100 Most Popular News
1 2 3 4 5 Displaying 1 - 100 of 483