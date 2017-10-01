Home | News | General | Checkout The Smile On Singer, Flavour’s Face As He Shared The Stage With Legendary, King Sunny Ade

One if Nigeria’s most influential music Legends of all time, King Sunny Ade MFR sometimes also called the Minister of Enjoyment, was spotted on stage with Flavour in a rare picture.

With the look on flavour ’s face he seems to be very happy meeting the king.

