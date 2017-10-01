Home | News | General | Lady hides phone in soup for robber boyfriend in prison

A 33-year-old mother of two, Fatima Balogun, has been arrested by officers attached to Special Intelligence Unit of the NPS, after her plan to smuggle a phone to her boyfriend in prison custody was busted.

The divorcee who confessed that she hid the phone in the cooler of soup to beat Prisons officials, claimed she lived in Fagba, Iju-Saga area of Lagos and that she met her boyfriend Ganiyu Ajibode who was remanded for armed robbery six months ago, 2 years ago.

Fatima who had hidden the hidden the offending phone, wrapped in a cellophane paper, in the soup said “I know they will not allow me to take it to him in the prison.”

Speaking on the incident,

Controller of Prisons, Ogun State command , CP Benson Abolade, said that Fatima’s move was against the Prison operation and the action was a threat to national security.

