Home | News | General | ‘Not pleasing your partner sexually makes you weird’ -T-Pain
Lady hides phone in soup for robber boyfriend in prison
Runtown meets Speed Darlington in New York (Photo)

‘Not pleasing your partner sexually makes you weird’ -T-Pain



  • 3 hours 44 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestlinkedinmail

American Superstar autotune singer, T-Pain who has always talked about sex with his partner including threesomes and other sexual fantasies, has dished out an advice to guys out there about pleasing their partner.

T-Pain tweeted;

“Guys. You eat pussy. It’s ok. Just be ok with pleasing your partner. Being ashamed of it makes you weird. Lick that shit bro. Puss and ass|”

Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestlinkedinmail

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

‘Not pleasing your partner sexually makes you weird’ -T-Pain
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 4 5 Displaying 1 - 100 of 482