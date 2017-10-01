Home | News | General | ‘Not pleasing your partner sexually makes you weird’ -T-Pain

American Superstar autotune singer, T-Pain who has always talked about sex with his partner including threesomes and other sexual fantasies, has dished out an advice to guys out there about pleasing their partner.

T-Pain tweeted;



“Guys. You eat pussy. It’s ok. Just be ok with pleasing your partner. Being ashamed of it makes you weird. Lick that shit bro. Puss and ass|”

