'Not pleasing your partner sexually makes you weird' -T-Pain
- 3 hours 44 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
American Superstar autotune singer, T-Pain who has always talked about sex with his partner including threesomes and other sexual fantasies, has dished out an advice to guys out there about pleasing their partner.
T-Pain tweeted;
“Guys. You eat pussy. It’s ok. Just be ok with pleasing your partner. Being ashamed of it makes you weird. Lick that shit bro. Puss and ass|”
