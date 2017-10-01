Home | News | General | Runtown meets Speed Darlington in New York (Photo)
Runtown meets Speed Darlington in New York (Photo)



Nigerian ‘Superstar’ singer, Speed Darlington was spotted with ‘Mad over you’ crooner, Runtown in New York, United States and he can’t stop gushing about it.

Speed Darlington who shared photo of their meeting on Instagram, wrote;

‘I keep telling them my life is rich but they don’t believe me because they don’t see gold chain. My life IS RICH because my friend list is longer with #Irregular ones. Shout out to @runtown. Little things stepping BIG things popping’.

