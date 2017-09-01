Home | News | General | What Buhari will do about Maina’s mess – Presidency

The Senior Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, has said the President will, in the next few days, take a decision about the controversial reinstatement of a former chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, Abdulrasheed Maina.

Shehu said this Thursday night when he appeared on Channel TV’s Politics Today anchored by Seun Okinbaloye.

According to him, President Buhari has received all the reports he requested for, to enable him take a decision but had to restrain himself from making pronouncements too early because other arms and agencies of government were currently investigating the matter and more revelations were made as well.

He however assured Nigerians that the President will take a stand soon.

Shehu said: “As we said in that statement (on Maina’s reinstatement), this is a mess we inherited; the Maina Saga – the bribery and the sharing. N24 billion (was what) he took over on the day he took that office. When he left, (there was) one million naira left. So, it happened under the watch of the previous administration and that is why we said, morally, they have no right to accuse us.

“What is the Buhari government doing? The President has got all the reports, he is going to take a decision, but this issue is a big one. It’s expanding and we welcome investigation by anyone – the Senate, the House of Representatives.

“Now Maina is back home, he is going to have his day in court.

“People just sat down and were receiving cash from that man, knowing full well that it was the police pension that he was sharing. People who ought to investigate him, who ought to send him to trial, are beneficiaries of that heist.

“In the coming days, the President will decide and all of these things will come out.”

