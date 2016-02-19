Home | News | General | Appeal Court orders seizure of Tompolo's properties by EFCC

- The trial of ex-militant, Government Ekpemupolo, alias Tompolo is still on

- The Court of Appeal sitting in Lagos has waded into the controversial matter

- The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had instituted a Criminal charge against Tompolo and nine others in 2015

The Court of Appeal sitting in Lagos on Friday, October 27, dismissed an appeal filed by Tompolo , seeking to set aside the decision of the Federal High Court, Lagos which empowered the EFCC to attach all the properties belonging to ex-militant.

According to a press release by the EFCC, Justice I. N. Buba of the Federal High Court, Lagos, had on February 19, 2016 made an order attaching Tompolo's properties for failure to appear to answer the charges against him.

The EFCC had on December 15, 2015 instituted a criminal charge against Tompolo and nine others over allegations of fraud at Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency.

Tompolo has been in hiding since 2015. Source: Twitter

READ ALSO: Group urges anti-graft agencies to investigate IGP Idris

However, despite substituted service of the court summons effected on him, Tompolo who has been in hiding, refused to appear in court.

Consequently, Justice Buba issued a warrant of arrest against him. Armed with the warrant of arrest, the EFCC launched a manhunt for him, but could not effect his arrest.

On February 19, 2016, the EFCC, through its counsel, Festus Keyamo, SAN, prayed the court for an order attaching the properties of Tompolo by seizure, pending his arrest or appearance before the court. The court granted the commission's request prompting Tompolo to appeal against the decision.

However, in a unanimous judgment today, the Court of Appeal held that Tompolo cannot be heard complaining that his properties are attached by the court, when he has not come to answer to the summons against him.

The court held that the option available to Tompolo is to appear before the Federal High Court to apply for the order to be discharged, instead of filing the appeal. The Court of Appeal was of the view that his private right of property has not been breached by the said order.

Meanwhile, Tompolo has vowed that soldiers under the Joint Task Force in the Niger Delta region will pay for the death of his father Thomas Ekpemupolo.

Speaking during the one year anniversary of his late father, the ex-militant said the descendants of Thomas will not rest until the masterminds of his death are held accountable, stressing that his father's soul will find peace if the soldiers are brought to book.

READ ALSO: FBI lauds EFCC’s role in tracking fraudster accused of $3.7million scam

"We need a mass burial for our leaders!" man harshly criticizes the Nigerian government on - NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Source: Naij.com

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General