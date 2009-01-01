Home | News | General | The real reason I rejected my appointment to head anti-corruption trial monitoring committee - Jutice Salami

- Hours after he reportedly turned down his appointment as chairman of the Anti-Corruption Cases Trial Monitoring Committee, Justice Ayo Salami has spoken

- Salami said the appointment was not in his interest

- He also complained that he was abandoned during his trying times under the last administration

Justice Ayo Salami has given the real reason he rejected his recent appointment as the chairman of the Anti-Corruption Cases Trial Monitoring Committee which was created by the National Judicial Council.

Justice Salami said he rejected the appointment through a formal letter because it was not in his interest.

The Punch reports that the Salami is not happy that the National Judicial Commission (NJC) and the courts abandoned him when the commission asked the administration of Goodluck Jonathan to reinstate him as president of the Court of Appeal.

“Where was the judiciary when they were harassing me? Where was the court when they were harassing me? So, let them continue to do it in their own way.

Salami reportedly spoke after the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen, said he was yet to receive a formal letter by Salami on his decision.

The report quoted the senior special assistant to the CJN, Mr Awassam Bassey, as saying in a text message: “I refer to the issue you raised this morning and I can confirm that it is true; I mean the resignation of Hon Mr Justice Ayo Salami (retd).

“Besides what we see in the media, we cannot exactly say what Justice Salami’s reasons are for declining to undertake this all-important national assignment that he was called upon to perform.

“His Lordship, the Hon. Chief Justice of Nigeria awaits Hon Salami’s letter of resignation.

“That’s all I can say at this moment. A more detailed response will be communicated to you when we receive Hon Mr Justice Salami’s letter.”

NAIJ.com earlier reported that the National Judicial Council (NJC) appointed a former president of the Court of Appeal, Ayo Salami, as the chairman of Corruption and Financial Cases Trial Monitoring Committee (COTRIMCO).

Salami's appointment was confirmed in a statement signed by the spokesperson of the NJC, Soji Oye.

