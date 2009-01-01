Home | News | General | Ikpeazu and Abaribe know where Nnamdi Kanu is at the moment - Igbo youths tell FG

- The World Igbo Youth Congress (WIYC) accused Governor Ikpeazu and Senator Abaribe of aiding Nnamdi Kanu to escape from Nigeria

- The group alleged that both Ikpeazu and Abaribe provided the logistics through which Kanu escaped

- They urged the federal government to hold the two responsible for Kanu's disappearance

The World Igbo Youth Congress (WIYC) has accused the Abia state governor, Okezie Victor Ikpeazu, and Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe of aiding the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) leader, Nnamdi Kanu, to escape from Nigeria.

The group urged the federal government to order the two to provide the IPOB leader whose whereabouts has remained a mystery.

The group's reply was coming after Governor Ikpeazu said finding Kanu's whereabouts is not one of his responsibility as the governor of a state.

READ ALSO: How the Senate made GEJ sack Maina in 2013 - David Mark

Ikpeazu said this in an interview with State House correspondents shortly after a meeting he had with Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

In a statement sent to Daily Post by the group, the group's president, Dr. Fidelis Ugwu, said although they condemned the army invasion of Kanu's house but the IPOB leader should be presented.

The statement read: “We are still thrilled to the continuous denial by the Governor of Abia State and Senator Abaribe that they have no knowledge about Kanu’s whereabouts.

“We must say that such assertion is a far cry from the truth as they not only know Kanu’s location but aided his escape from Umuahia.

“Even though we are against the invasion of Nnamdi Kanu’s home by the Nigerian army, it does not change the truth, which is that the governor and Abaribe knows where Kanu is at the moment.

“The information available to us showed that the duo provided the logistics through which Kanu escaped. So, they should be made to face the music.

“We are mindful of the fact that the governor has immunity but the senator should be arrested without further delay to produce Kanu.

“This is the most finest hour and as a result, all those involved should face the consequences and the challenges of self-determination. As a true Igbo Senator Abaribe should stand in for Kanu. If Kanu was their shoes, he would not shy away."

PAY ATTENTION: Read the news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com previously reported that Nigeria's former military Head of State, Yakubu Gowon (rtd) has revealed that the lies told by the late warlord, Odumegu Ojukwu after the Aburi accord led to Biafra civil war, between 1967 and 1970.

Gowon while speaking on AIT’s programme “People, Politics and Power,” on Tuesday, October 24, said the federal government went to Aburi unprepared, following a disagreement which broke out between the Supreme Military Council (SMC) and the eastern region, led by Ojukwu.

50 years later: Is Biafra really achievable? on NAIJ.com TV.

[embedded content]

Source: Naij.com

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General