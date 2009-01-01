Home | News | General | Nasarawa looks to join the league of crude oil producing states as NNPC begins exploration

- Oil exploration has commenced in Nasarawa state, following a directive issued by President Muhammadu Buhari, to the NNPC

- The NNPC GMD, Maikanti Baru, informed the state governor, Tanko Almakura, that the NNPC's team had arrived in Nasarawa to sensitize indigenes about their activities, and gave assurances that they would engage peacefully with the people of the state

- Governor Almakura expressed pleasure with the new development and lauded Baru, for his achievements as NNPC GMD

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), has begun crude oil exploration in Nasarawa state, Vanguard reports.

The development comes following the directive given to the national oil corporation by President Muhammadu Buhari, for the commencement of exploration activities in the Benue Trough, and was made public via a statement issued by the NNPC in Abuja, on Thursday, October 26.

READ ALSO: How the Senate made GEJ sack Maina in 2013 - David Mark

NAIJ.com gathers that the group managing director of the NNPC, Maikanti Baru, announced the development, in a visit to Tanko Almakura, the governor of Nasarawa state.

Baru disclosed that there was an urgent need for Nigeria to increase its oil and gas reserves, thereby improving revenue streams and creating more business and employment opportunities for Nigerians; and that was why President Buhari had issued the important directive.

He further told the governor that the NNPC team was present in the state, so as to sensitize the people about the exploration activities; and assured Almakura that the team would engage peacefully with the people of the state.

He stated: “I am therefore happy to be personally here to kick-start the beginning of a high-profile stakeholder engagement towards oil exploration in the Nasarawa State’s part of the Benue Trough.”

In response, Governor Almakura expressed happiness over the development, and lauded the NNPC GMD for ensuring availability of oil products across the country, since his appointment.

He stated: “Since your appointment as the GMD, NNPC, I cannot remember any issue of fuel scarcity surfacing in the country.

“You are also known by many for your transparency and accountability which is very crucial in a national company like the NNPC.”

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Recall that NAIJ.com previously reported that President Muhammadu Buhari directed the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) to escalate search for oil in the north-east.

Garba Deen Muhammad, the spokesperson of the corporation, in a statement, said the NNPC was stepping up measures to enable a successful operation in the current search for crude oil in the Chad basin and other parts of the inland substance basin.

Price of petrol crashes in Nigeria - on NAIJ.com TV:

[embedded content]

Source: Naij.com

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General