Young Nigerian man weds his older Oyinbo lover in Ekiti state, they met on Facebook (photos)

It is no longer news that young Nigerian men get married to British or American women who are mostly way older than them.

Such was the case of this handsome young Nigerian man Seun who walked down the aisle with his older US-based British lover in Ekiti state.

According to reports, the couple met on Facebook and gradually they started their love affair. They dated on the social media network for a while before tying the knot in Nigeria.

Young Nigerian man weds older Oyinbo lover in Ekiti state

The traditional wedding took place in Ekiti state and the joyous moment was witnessed by family and friends of the couple. They dressed in white and blue traditional attires as the Oyinbo bride was looking beautiful.

For their white wedding which also took place in Ekiti state, the bride could be seen in her sleeveless white wedding gown while the groom rocked a black suite with blue bow tie.

Seun with his older Oyinbo lover

It could be recalled that a beautiful Nigerian lady, Belle tied the knot with her Italian lover Francisco in a classy wedding ceremony.

Quite a number of Nigerians have tied the knot with spouses from different countries all around the world and they seem to be enjoying their union.

See post below:

The couple at the registry

The latest couple

Happy Married Life!

