You can't sack us - Teachers tell El-Rufai after failing competency test

Kaduna state teachers have threatened to go on strike if the state government should sack any teacher for failing the recent competence test conducted in the state.

Recall that NAIJ.com previously reported that more than 22,000 teachers failed a primary four competency test administered by the state government.

The government after the test, announced it's about to employ fresh 25,000 thousands teachers to replace the new ones who failed the test, a step that the union immediately kicked against

Punch reports that the Kaduna state Universal Basic Education Board (UBEB) Executive Chairman, Nasiru Umar, however said the recruitment was part of the state government’s effort to equip all schools with competent and qualified teachers.

However, the state chairman of the NUT, Mr. Audu Amba, said the development would force teachers in primary and secondary schools in the state to down tools.

While addressing a press conference shortly after an emergency meeting of the state executive of the union in the state capital on Thursday, Amba warned that the NUT would embark on strike if the State government carried out its threat to sack “even a single teacher” over the competency test.

Amba described the test as unprofessional and also pointed out that the only competent body empowered by law to test teachers was the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com previously reported that Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, the Kaduna state governor on Wednesday, October 12, said it would be a grave injustice to agitate for “equal unequals” because the representatives of the agitators were few in number.

El-Rufai made this known in Abuja while welcoming the participants to the civil society organization and youths’ public hearing, organized by the All Progressives Congress (APC) Committee on True Federalism.

