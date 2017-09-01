Home | News | General | Senator Misau clears air on allegation against Aisha Buhari

Senator representing Bauchi Central district in the National Assembly, Isah Hamma Misau, has broken his silence on the reports that he dragged the first lady into the feud involving him and the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris.

Senator Isa Misau, who denied making any allegations against First Lady, Aisha Buhari, said his submission to the committee was simply to call attention to how the IGP Idris was unethically dropping names by filing secret documents in court.

It could be recalled that Misau was reported to have accused IGP Idris of giving the First Lady two SUVs when he appeared before the Senate Ad Hoc committee on investigation of various allegations levelled against the police.

But Aisha Buhari has since denied allegations made by Senator Isa Misau.

However, Misau took to his Twitter account to elucidate the matter while making sure the First Lady’s name was duly cleared.

He tweeted: “For the avoidance of doubt, I did not make any allegations against the person of the highly revered wife of the President, Aisha Muhammadu Buhari.

“In addressing the committee, my comments referenced court documents filed in charge CR/345/17 against me at the Federal High Court by IGP Idris.

“IGP Idris leaked correspondence with Muhammadu Buhari, Chief of Staff (COS), Director National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), ADC, Aisha Buhari and Chief Principal Staff Officer (CPSO) of the President to the public in documents filed at the Federal High Court.

“Shocked to find documents and minutes of the President and top government officials carelessly paraded in public by the IGP in clear breach of official secrecy.

“I query the motive behind such indiscretion given that the said documents have little or no bearing on the matter of malpractice.

“My submission to the committee was simply to call attention to how IGP Idris is unethically dropping named by filing secret documents in court.

“Again, I make it abundantly clear: IGP Idris submitted official documents mentioning names of respected personalities. Not me.

“I urge the press and public to be wary of any attempt to obfuscate the issues. Indeed, eternal vigilance is the price for freedom.”

