Obasanjo flays Shagari, says his govt stopped Nigeria from being rice exporter

- Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has lambasted the ex-president Shehu Shagari over rice exportation

- He said Shagari’s government scuttled the efforts the nation was making to be self-sufficient in rice production

- He also noted that due to policy inconsistency, the Shagari administration later set up a committee on importation of rice

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Thursday, October 26, flayed former President Shehu Shagari for scuttling the efforts the nation was making to be self-sufficient in rice production.

The Punch reports that Obasanjo spoke as the chief launcher at the unveiling of Okun Rice at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, Abeokuta, Ogun state.

NAIJ.com gathered that Okun Rice is produced by Hyst Global Business Limited, owned by Biodun Onalaja.

Obasanjo, who noted that Nigeria was almost achieving self-sufficiency in rice production in 1979 before he quit as the military Head of State, said due to policy inconsistency, the Shagari administration later set up a committee on importation of rice.

He said this shift in policy focus from his own agricultural revolution, served as a disincentive to rice farmers who had to compete with government-backed rice importers.

Obasanjo, however, commended Onalaja for rekindling the hope of the country at achieving self-sufficiency in rice production and ensuring food security for the nation.

He said: “One of our problems in this country is inconsistency in policy. In 1979, we were getting to a place where we would be self-sufficient in rice production, but then a new administration came and set up a presidential committee on rice importation instead of a presidential committee on exportation of rice.

“In no time, when the imported rice started a arriving, those farmers who were cultivating rice gave up.

“Today, I commend Hyst Global Business Limited and the Chairman, Mr. Biodun Onalaja, for his doggedness, persistence, and stubbornness. It is not easy to succeed here as a farmer. But I want to say Onalaja is a success story, because despite the odds he never gave up.”

Obasanjo said if the nation had just 100 Onalajas, the country would not only be self-sufficient in rice production but would have become an exporter of rice.

The former President appealed to commercial banks to offer soft loans to farmers at a single digit interest rate, arguing that no farmer could break even on two digits interest rate.

In his remark, Onalaja said the company, currently located at Ejiba, in Kogi State, engages in rice farming on 1,000 hectares of land, in the precinct of the Lower Niger River Basin.

He said the company started its operation at Ejiba in 2014, after its efforts to start rice farming at Taraba State ran into a hitch.

Onalaja, who commended Obasanjo, said his (Obasanjo’s) administration’s policy on agriculture and assistance helped the company to find its footing in rice production.

He said: “The rice project was made possible by the assistance given by the chief launcher of today, who is a former President, Federal Republic of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo.

“While in office, he had food self-sufficiency for the nation as one of his goals. He assisted us to set up the company while also blazing the trail for people like us as farmers. Here is a person who not only talks agriculture, but also walks the talk of a farmer and agro entrepreneur.”

Onalaja also commended the current administration on the priority given to agriculture, and noted the assistance of the Minister of Agriculture, Chief Audu Ogbeh, in getting a 20-tonne integrated rice mill for the company at a subsidised rate.

He, however, disclosed that the company’s five-year lease on the rice plantation at Ejiba would lapse in November and pleaded with the state and federal governments to renew it, in order to sustain food self-sufficiency for the nation and employment opportunities for the youth.

Onalaja, who said the company had trained many youths and women in rice production and offered to do more, added that the Okun Rice “is available in different sizes of 1kg, 5kg, 10kg, 25kg and 50kg bags.”

The Ogun state Governor, Ibikunle Amosun, also commended Onalaja for his company’s efforts at making the nation self-sufficient in rice production.

Amosun, who was represented by the state Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, Bimbo Ashiru, noted that through rice production, “he is helping to industrialise the nation.”

He, however, appealed to him to invest in his home state, Ogun.

Highlight of the event was an informative documentary on the rice plantation at Ejiba.

Among the dignitaries at the event were the Ebumawe of Ago Iwoye, Oba Razak Adenugba; a former Vice-Chancellor, Tai Solarin University of Education, Ijagun, Prof. Segun Awonusi; the Managing Director, Punch Nigeria Limited, Mr. Demola Osinubi; and other royal fathers from Ogun and Kogi states.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com had previously reported that the Central Bank of Nigeria stated that Nigeria would begin to export rice to other countries by the end of 2017.

