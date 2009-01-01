Home | News | General | Why Dambazau was absent at Thursday’s FEC meeting - Presidency opens up

Nigeria's presidency has given reasons the minister of interior Abdulrahman Dambazau, was absent at the Thursday, October 26, Federal Executive Council meeting.

The presidency said Dambazau travelled out of the country to Saudi Arabia.

Speaking to journalists after the FEC meeting, the senior special assistant to the president, Garba Shehu, said the minister was away.

NAIJ.com earlier reported that the minister of interior was absent yesterday, October 26, at the FEC meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The meeting which focused on the review ad speedy passage of the 2018 budget also had in attendance, the head of service of the federation, Winifred Oyo-Ita and the attorney genera of the federation and minister of justice, Abubakar Malami.

Dambazau, Malami and Oyo-Ita had been fingered in the illegal reinstatement saga of the former chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pensio Reform, Abdulrasheed Maina.

