Former Akwa Ibom First Lady, Uduak Abasi Umondak's Only Child Dies
- 1 hour ago
- 1
- 0
It was gathered that Victoria suffered a cardiac arrest in the United States. The 40-year-old lady never recovered from it, as she died On 2 October, 2017.
Victoria was Uduak’s only child from her marriage to Nsikak Nkanga, the former Military governor of Akwa Ibom state.
She was buried in the USA, where she had lived almost all her life. The funeral service took place on Monday, 9 October, 2017, at Capital Christian Fellowship. 10411 Greenbelt, Lanham, Maryland, USA. The interment took place at National Harmony Memorial Park, 7101 Sheriff Road, Landover.
Her parents were in attendance. Victoria is survived by a son.
Fondly called Udy by her friends, Uduak, a celebrity talk show host and former fashion designer whose multi-million naira outfit, COLOURS was gutted by fire many years ago, was among the stars of now rested TV series of the 80’s, Mirror in the Sun.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles