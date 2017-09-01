Home | News | General | Misau vs IGP: Presidency speaks on allegations of SUVs gift to Aisha Buhari

Garba Shehu, President Muhammadu Buhari’s spokesman on Thursday reacted to the allegations by Senator Isah Misau that the Inspector General of Police, IGP, Ibrahim Idris gave two SUVs to the wife of the president, Aisha Buhari as gifts.

Misau, senator representing Bauchi central, had claimed that the IGP gave the SUVs to the president’s wife upon her request.

However, the Force yesterday dismissed the claim saying Idris approved two buses for the convoy of Aisha’s security details.

The wife of the president also denied the allegation, saying she is still using her personal cars.

Appearing on Channels Television programme on Thursday night, Seun Okinbaloye, the anchor, sought to know from Garba if he had seen Aisha driving the SUVs.

Responding, the presidential spokesman said, “Seun, this is, this is an ambush; because I don’t work in the office of the wife of the president. I am not aware of these issues.

“Yes, I have heard you reading form your notes on some of the things that happened in the national assembly.

“The office of the wife of the president has a spokesperson – she has a little establishment that is taking care of her own. I believe they are in the best position to discuss these elements.”

