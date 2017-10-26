Why I was named Aare Ona Kakanfo — Gani Adams

Otunba Gani Adams has disclosed that his enthusiasm and commitment to the promotion of the Yoruba culture was one of the factors that earned him the Aare Ona Kakanfo title.

He said this yesterday at the grand finale of the 2017 Olokun Festival held at Suntan beach, Badagry. Adams, who is also the founder of Olokun Foundation, urged the Yoruba to be the custodian and promoter of their culture saying there is reward for it.

He said: “Promoting one’s culture is service that would not go unrewarded. One of the features that earned me the Aare Ona Kakanfo gown, according to the appointing palace, was my enthusiasm and commitment to the promotion of the Yoruba culture. What that implies is that, whatever we do for the sake of our culture is noticed one way or the other and the reward is bound to come, physically or spiritually.”

He also announced six Nollywood artistes to become of the Olokun Ambassadors.