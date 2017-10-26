Home | News | General | BREAKING: Evans arrives court in handcuffs
Alleged kidnap kingpin, Chukwudumene Onwuamadike, has arrived the Lagos State High Court in Igbosere where he has two pending charges bordering on murder and illegal possession of firearms.

He was brought into the court as usual by heavily-armed, combat-ready policemen.

The court scheduled this morning to hear his application challenging the competence of the two separate charges.

