Married man in trouble as lover dies in hotel room

Police in Cross River State have paraded 72 suspected criminals arrested for various offences.

Among them was a married man, Obiugo Nnoli whose lover died in a hotel in the state.

The other offenders include suspected murderers, kidnappers, armed robbers, internet fraudsters.

Parading the suspects at the Police headquarters yesterday, the state Commissioner of Police, Hafiz M. Inuwa, told newsmen that his men also recovered 116 guns including two GPMG (General purpose machine guns) 537 lives cartridges and cash.

He said: “Eight people were arrested for murder while 28 others were arrested for armed robbery, four for kidnapping while 32 others were arrested for sundry crimes.

“We recovered 80 locally made pistols, two G3 rifles, AK47, 537 live cartridges, 800,000 Naira, a Toyota Carina among others.

“It is the command’s determination to squarely surmount the daunting security challenges across the state which is the tourism hub of the federation especially as we are approaching the yuletide period.

“There is no doubt that Cross River police Command has made tremendous achievement in crime fighting, prevention and control as well as maintenance of law and order within the period under review.”

One of the suspects, Nnoli, said his lover died in mysterious circumstance.

He told reporters that he was only trying to secure a loan and their meeting was only to discuss modalities for him to get her the loan.

“I have known Elizabeth for about five years and I only wanted to secure a loan from LAPO Microfinance Bank before she suddenly collapsed in the hotel room.”

