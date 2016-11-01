Home | News | General | ISIS claims responsibility for death of Nigerian soldiers in Yobe state

The Islamic State (ISIS) has claimed responsibility for an attack in Damaturu , the capital of Yobe State in Nigeria.

The incident led to the death of eight soldiers. A civilian was also killed, while five persons sustained injuries on Tuesday.

In a statement on Thursday, the militant group, which Boko Haram pledged alliance to two years ago, explained how its members organised the operation.

“The fighters took three four-wheel-drive vehicles and others mounted with rifles and heavy weaponry and various ammunition,” the statement said.

ISIS, however, did not provide evidence for its claim.

Spokesman of 3 division military base in Damaturu, Kayode Ogunsanya, said there was casualty on both sides, but he could not ascertain the number.

“There was casualty on both sides but I cannot ascertain the number. Men on ground had repelled the attack,” Ogunsanya had said.

This is the first time that ISIS will take full responsibility for an attack in Nigeria.

Last week, President Muhammadu Buhari said he was disturbed about the link between the Boko Haram sect and ISIS .

