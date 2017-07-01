Home | News | General | Fani-Kayode goes spiritual, says Nigeria ruled by cow-worshippers who don’t know God

Femi Fani-Kayode, former Minister of Aviation, on Friday launched a fresh attack on President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

Fani-Kayode, who waxed spiritual in his criticisms, said Nigeria is currently being ruled by a “bunch of cow-worshippers that do not know God.”

The staunch critic of the present Federal Government of Nigeria also warned that despite the “perilous times” currently experienced by Nigerians, the people will not be bowed.

Fani-Kayode, a Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, however assured that the love of God will see Nigerians through the difficult times.

In a tweet on his official Twitter handle, the former Minister said only the power of God will overwhelm the enemies of the nation and “darken their skies.”

Fani-Kayode wrote: “It is clear to me that we are being ruled by a bunch of cow-worshippers that do not know God. Our heads may be bloodied but they are not bowed.

“God’s love will see us through these difficult and perilous times. God’s power will overwhelm our enemies and darken their skies. FAITH!”

