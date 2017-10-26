Home | News | General | Army arrest 11 suspected criminals in newly established Operation Crocodile Smile II (photos)

The ongoing Nigerian army operation in the south south region of Nigeria has recorded successes.

The Operation Crocodile Smile II exercise established at the 6 Division Area of Responsibility led to the arrest of 11 suspected criminals in Bayelsa state.

The public relations officer of the 6 Division Nigerian army, Aminu Iliyasu, in a statement said troops 343 Artillery Regiment carried out a robust patrol within Brass which led to the arrest of nine suspects.

Iliyasu, a colonel said the suspects were found to be in possession of substances suspected to be cannabis and 33 wraps of substances suspected to be heroine.

The Nigerian army exercise in the region has led to the arrest of 11 suspected criminals. Photo credit: 6 Division, Nigerian army

He also said some troops of the 16 Brigade Garrison on routine patrol intercepted a notorious armed robber who was alleged to have fled from the police at Okaka Estate Junction in Yenagoa, Bayelsa state capital city.

"Similarly, on 16th October troops of 16 Brigade Garrison in conjunction with elements of 130 Battalion conducted special operations that led to the arrest of one Mr. Dada at Tombia Round about who is known to be a notorious criminal terrorizing the peace loving people of Tombia and adjoining communities," Iliyasu said.

The Nigerian army exercise in the region has led to the arrest of 11 suspected criminals. Photo credit: 6 Division, Nigerian army

Iliyasu also said some troops in conjunction with personnel of the Department of State Services aided a criminal hide-out where a notorious cultist.

He said the cultist Exodus Kismet aka “Hot Bottle” was arrested at Sand Road by Aritalane, Yenagoa, Bayelsa state.

"The suspect has been on the Police wanted list owing to an allegation that he killed some people at Omoku local government area of Rivers state and thereafter relocated to Bayelsa to evade arrest.

On October 20, troops acting on a tip-off from some patriotic citizens, arrested another suspected criminal, one Mr Aibonuwa Thompson aka Bassambri at Etiema community who was alleged to have participated in several kidnappings and sea piracy around Nembe.

Between 9:30am-5:00pm on Saturday 21st October, our troops occupied themselves with the relocation of 176 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) among them women and children who have been displaced by crisis from Premabiri community in Bayelsa State since 2015," he said.

The army added that all the suspects and items recovered have been handed over to relevant security agencies for possible prosecution while the operation continues.

NAIJ.com earlier reported that troops of the Nigerian army stormed the Niger Delta region for the commencement of the Operation Crocodile Smile II.

The army while announcing the commencement of the exercise said the operation is aimed at reassuring the public on military's fight against crimes in the region.

The army also said it would collaborate with other security agencies in the region to ensure the operation is successful.

Source: Naij.com

