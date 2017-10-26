Home | News | General | Armed robbers kill PDP chieftain, 4 others in Zamfara

- Suspected armed robbers have reportedly killed a PDP chieftain in Zamfara state

- The robbers also killed passengers onboard Canter vehicle before dispossessing them of their belongings

- The driver of their vehicle was said to be receiving treatment at a medical facility in Tsafe local government area of the state

Suspected armed robbers on Friday, October 27, intercepted and killed five people including a prominent PDP politician in Zamfara state, Alhaji Abdulhadi Saidu Garkuwan Yan ware.

Daily Trust reports that then gunmen believed to be armed robbers mounted a road block along Funtua - Gusau road shooting from far range upcoming vehicles.

READ ALSO: 10 vital things people don’t know about ex-pension boss Maina

NAIJ.com gathered that the armed robbers stopped and killed people onboard Canter vehicle before dispossessing them of their belongings.

A resident Alhaji Saidu Maishanu Gusau told Daily Trust that the PDP chieftain was shot on the neck after their vehicle ran in to the road block mounted by the gunmen. They opened fire on the vehicle conveying the PDP chieftain.

"They were coming back from Kaduna state where they held a meeting unknown to them that the gunmen were lurking around the area. The driver of their vehicle survived the attack but is currently receiving treatment at a medical facility in Tsafe local government area of the state," he added.

Late Alhaji Abdulhadi Saidu who died at 38 was a graduate of Usman Danfodio University, Sokoto and had been active in PDP politics of the state.

He was said to be the Zamfara state coordinator of the Gbenga Daniel campaign for PDP National Chairmanship.

He is survived by one wife and a child and hails from Tsafe local government area of the state.

PAY ATTENTION:Read the news on Nigeria’s #1 new app

The spokesman of the state police command could not be reached for comment at the time of filing this report.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com had previously reported that armed robbers reportedly killed three policemen in a shoot during a robbery operation in Iwo, Osun state with one of the robber also losing his life.

Is the Nigerian police your friend? - on NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Source: Naij.com

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General