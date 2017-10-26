Home | News | General | Nigerian troops ambush Boko Haram, neutralise 3 insurgents in Borno

- Nigeria's quest to defeat Islamist group, Boko Haram is still on course

- The army has been consistent in neutralizing the insurgents

-Troops of the Operation Lafiya Dole has continued its clearance operations in Borno state

Troops of 112 Task Force Battalion of 22 Brigade on Operation Lafiya Dole have successfully ambushed a group of Boko Haram terrorists.

According to a statement by the director, Army public relations, Brigadier-General SK Usman, the incident happened in the early hours of Thursday, October 26 in furtherance of the ongoing clearance operation.

The Nigerian troops have been helping locals to stave off the threats from insurgents. Source Twitter

“The terrorists were attempting to cross into Sambisa forest through Lumda village, some few kilometres away from Maiduguri - Dikwa Road in Borno state.

“The troops sprung the ambush on the unsuspecting terrorist and neutralized 3 of them, while several others escaped with gunshot wounds.

“The troops further recovered 5 bicycles, mechanic tools, sacks containing various items and some mosquito nets from the ambush site,” the statement said.

The statement urged members of the public to remain vigilant and report suspicious movement of persons to security agencies.

Earlier this week, 411 members of the Boko Haram sect were killed in an air strike carried out by the Nigerian military on Saturday, October 21.

The airstrike was carried out in remote areas in forested areas in Gudumbali village, Borno state..

The insurgents were said to have been gathering for two weeks, stationing hundreds of the sect members at some of their camps located there, for a mission to launch coordinated attacks.

Nigerian Air Force operations against Boko Haram - NAIJ.com TV

