VIO officer forces taxi driver to crash car into restaurant (Photo)

The Jabi area of Abuja was on Thursday, October 26, thrown into confusion when customers at a Bigg’s restaurant fled for safety after an errant Vehicle Inspection Officer (VIO) crashed its car into the venue.

Guardian reports that an eyewitness said an unnamed officer was dragging the steering wheel with a taxi driver, who was escaping arrest until the vehicle crashed into the building.

The car, with registration number ABJ 189 XD, which had a lady at the passenger seat, crashed into the restaurant, which is along Awolowo way, injuring the lady and some staff of the restaurant.

The officer, who had stopped the driver around airport junction, about 2km from the site of the incident, was said to have forced his way into the driver side of the vehicle and struggled with the steering until it rammed into the building.

The vehicle shattered the glass entrance of the restaurant, pulled down a standing air conditioner, tables and chairs before a pillar and counter at the centre of the restaurant forced the vehicle to a stop.

While the incident attracted a mob, joint task force, which included the police, army, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), stated that Civil Defense invaded the location, harassing people to leave the scene.

The taxi drivers, who complained about the excesses of the VIO officials, had protested against the highhandedness, threatening to lynch the officers.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com had reported that the VIO officials had been tasked to ensure that only roadworthy vehicles are allowed on roads.

Joe Abah, the director-general, Bureau of Public Service Reforms, has revealed an interesting memo that will stop drivers from being harassed unjustly.

