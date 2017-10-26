Home | News | General | He is not our staff - NEMA denies man who said herdsmen killed 120 people in Zamfara state
VIO officer forces taxi driver to crash car into restaurant (Photo)
Burundi becomes first country to withdraw from ICC

He is not our staff - NEMA denies man who said herdsmen killed 120 people in Zamfara state



  • 1 hour ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

- Zamfara state police has debunked rumour that herdsmen attacked and killed about 120 people in the state

- The National Emergency Management Agency has also denied one Waziri Mohammed who shared the fake report and claimed to be a staff of NEMA

- NEMA said Mohammed was not a staff but merely did his one year national youth service at the NEMA office in Maiduguri

The Nigeria Police Force, Zamfara command, has denied rumour making rounds on social media that a group of herdsmen killed 120 residents of Zamfara on Saturday, October 21.

The rumour started when one Facebook user, Waziri Mohammed, who claimed to work with NEMA, took to his social media page to claim some herdsmen killed 120 residents of Zamfara.

Mohammed, on his Facebook page, claimed that the attack occurred on Saturday and the media has refused to report it.

READ ALSO: Obasanjo flays Shagari, says his govt stopped Nigeria from being rice exporter

The zamfara state police commissioner, Shaba Alkali, while reacting to the incident told Premium Times: “Nothing of such occurred in Zamfara state. Not in Gusau (the capital) and not anywhere within the state.

“Kindly believe that the report is part of fake news that has been growing on the Internet. Media professionals like you should always inform the public on what is true and what is clearly mischievous and only intended to cause violence.”

NEMA, in their reaction to the rumour also claimed that Mohammed is not a staff of the organisation and only worked for the agency during his national youth service.

The agency wrote: "This guy in question isn't staff of @nemanigeria, he only did his national service with our Maiduguri office."

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 4 5 Displaying 1 - 100 of 488