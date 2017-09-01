Home | News | General | Kidnapped UPU leader, Omafuaire, regains freedom

By Akpokona Omafuaire

WARRI—THE kidnapped Edo North Urhobo Progress Union, UPU, President, and former Divisional Police Officer, Igarra, Chief James Omafuaire, regained his freedom, Wednesday night, after two days in kidnappers’ den.

Omafuaire, a retired Superintendent of Police, was kidnapped along with his client, Monday afternoon, at his Ikpeshi quarry site in Akoko-Edo Local Government Area of Edo State.

Freed Omafuaire broke the news of his release yesterday morning in a text message.

It read: “I was kidnapped by herdsmen in my quarry last Monday, but was released after paying ransom in the evening of Wednesday.

“I am very grateful to all my well-wishers, who participated in prayers and in contribution of monies and in kinds towards my release. May God bless you all.”

Octogenarian Omafuaire is the elder brother of Vanguard’s Senior Photo-Journalist, Akpokona Omafuaire.

An elated Engr. Isaac Omafuaire, the kidnap victim’s brother, thanked the Nigerian press for the wide publicity which led to the easy release of the head of the Omafuaire family.

The news of Omafuaire’s release led to spontaneous celebration in his home town of Akperhe-Olomu and Jattu, near Auchi, where he resides.

