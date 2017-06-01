Home | News | General | CP assures families displaced by Panti Barracks fire of accommodation

Ten families, who were, Monday, October 23, displaced following fire incident at Panti Police Barracks, have been assured of immediate accommodation.

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, Imohimi Edgal, while receiving the wife of the Inspector-General of Police, Hajia Asmau Idris, at the State Police Command, said efforts are presently being made to provide a temporary accommodation for the displaced families.

The IG’s wife, President of Police Officers’ Wife Association, POWA, had visited the fire scene with relief materials, describing the fire incident as unfortunate.

