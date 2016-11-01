Home | News | General | Shettima, Dickson, Tinubu, Alele-Williams sue for quality education

By Dayo Adesulu

lagos—Senator Oluremi Tinubu, Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State, Governor Kashim Shettima of Borno State and Professor Grace Alele-Williams, yesterday in Lagos decried the state and quality of the nation’s secondary education, calling for the training and retraining of teachers.

While admitting that the government has a vital role to play in revamping the dwindling sector, they also sued for the assistance of other stakeholders in area of funding.

Former Vice Chancellor, University of Benin, Professor Grace Alele Williams stated that if Nigerian students must compete favourably with oversea students, government and other stakeholders must invest in training and retraining of their teachers.

According to her, the academic feat of students is directly proportional to the training of the teachers.

The first female Vice Chancellor who spoke yesterday in Lagos during the colloquium on the theme: Raising a Wise Generation: Revamping Nigeria’s Secondary Education, organised by the September 1973 class old boys of Government College Ughelli, GCU, said: “There is need for quality teachers.”

She said: “If Nigeria is going to move forward, the issue of education must be taken seriously.

“What our children learn in secondary school must be equal in quality to that of the western world,” she said.

She added that if the goal must be fulfilled, the quality of teachers must be addressed.

In her contribution, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, said that many stakeholders are dissatisfied with the quality of education and the quality of graduates produced yearly.

She reiterated the need for training and retraining of teachers so that the students can compete globally.

Tinubu, who decried the rate of examination malpractice and dilapidated infrastructure in schools, calls for schools that are of global standard.

While lauding the initiative of the Class of 1973 for organising the colloquium, urged other alumni and organizations to emulate the Old Boys by investing in education.

On his part, Governor Seriake Dickson, who spoke as a special guest, pointed out the need to revamp secondary education from the grassroot.

Also, Governor Kashim Shettima, who spoke on the girl-child, lamented that many girls are being deprived of education, adding that ”When you educate a girl, you have educated a nation.”

Speaking in same vein, the President General of the Old Boys Worldwide, Professor Oristegbemi Omatete admitted that quality secondary school education is very expensive, adding that government alone cannot provide all the funding.

He said: “Those of us who experienced such high quality education, therefore, should assist government maintain it.

“Because of the passion of old boys of Government College Ughelli (GCU) for our Alma mater. We have raised and spent judiciously several hundred million Maura on refurbishing, rehabilitating and improving updated facilities . “We endure that basic facilities are available and infrastructures have to be maintained.

We will also ensure that libraries have to be replenished and ICT centres set up to propel our students into the internet age and world connectivity.”

