Why Victor Malu survived Obasanjo’s mass retirement of military officers – Associate

…Abdulsalami,Sirleaf, Koroma ,Mark others mourn as final burial of late Chief of Army Staff begins

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA-THE late Chief of Army Staff, Lt General Victor Malu, survived the mass sack of military officers by former President Olusegun Obasanjo because he did not take up any political appointments throughout his career in the military, his friend and associate, Lt Col F. O Ochefu, rtd, has said. Lieutenant General Victor Malu

His disclosure came as former Senate President, David Mark, said unlike Malu, some of them that played action political roles in the military never had option to reject offers given them.

Ochefu, who enlisted into the Nigerian Military as member of Course 3 with the late Malu, said throughout his military career, the late Chief of Army Staff turned down every political appointment offered him, a development he said,was responsible for his progression in the military culminating in his last position as Chief of Army Staff and rank as Lieutenant General in the Nigerian Army.

The development, he also said, was responsible why the former president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo inherited him as Chief of Army Staff when he took over the mantle of leadership of the country as democratically elected president in May 1999.

Ochefu spoke at the occasion of Service of Songs for the late Malu, held at the Nigerian Army Officers Mess,in Abuja.

“When Lt. General Victor Malu was in the military, he refused and shunned all political appointments, he said he didn’t join the military to be a politician, a governor or whatever.

“So, he restricted himself to a fighting man, he never accepted any political appointment. If you ask him to be governor,he would refuse. That was why in the end, he was the only surviving member of Course 3 in the military because when they came and flush aside all political soldiers, he was not affected, “he said.

Speaking at the occasion, former military Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, who appointed Malu Force Commander ECOMOG Peace-keeping in Liberia, described an officer that was never found wanting in his assigned duties.

” He was a fine and a gentleman officer who knew his job and did it well. While in the service of the Nigerian Army, he impacted positively on the lives of the troops under his command.

“General Malu’ exit is not only a big loss to his immediate family, the government and the good people of Benue State, the nation but also to humanity in general.

“He was indeed a good team member who mixed well with all grades of the society. He always brought to bear his wealth of experience and exposure in all his endeavours. He will be remembered for a very long time to come, “says Abdulsalami in his tribute read by Senator Tunde Ogbeha.

Also, in his tribute, the former Senate President, David Mark described the late Victor Malu as a soldier’s soldier, saying he lived a life worthy of emulation.

“I found it extremely difficult to express my feeling about the passing unto glory of my brother and friend, General Victor Malu.As hard as I struggled to fight back tears, emotions still betray me, “he said.

Expressing satisfaction with the life the late Malu lived, Mark said:” He held various military appointments that gave him an opportunity to demonstrate the military in him.

“He was a soldier’s soldier. He was a very gallant officer very courageous and very forthright in whatever assignment he had. So, I would describe him as a professional military person.”

“As a cadet, Victor was exemplary. As a soldier, Malu was a gallant soldier. His role as ECOMOG Commander in Liberia during the country’s civil war was unparalleled. As the Chief of Army Staff, he provided the needed leadership and professionalism that propelled the Army to greater exploits, “Mark added in his tribute to the late Victor Malu.

Presidents of Liberia, Mrs Ellen Johnson Sirleaf and her Sierra Leonean counterpart, Ernest Bai Koroma, who were represented at the occasion, both poured encomium on the late Army Chief, describing him as one of the finest military officers in Nigeria.

They conveyed their profound sympathies to the government and people of Nigeria and the bereaved family of the late Lt General Victor Malu, who was called to glory on the 9th of October 2017, saying he was a distinguished and illustrations Nigerian who was blessed with eloquence, vision and intellectual.

The remains of the late Malu would be interred in his home town, Katsina-Ala, in Katsina-Ala Local Government Area of Benue State on Saturday.

