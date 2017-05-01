Home | News | General | Ondo guber suit: Court assures of accelerated hearing

An Abuja Federal High Court has resolved to speedily rule on the suit by a governorship contestant of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Dr. Segun Abraham, against the Ondo State governor, Chief Rotimi Akeredolu, in the interest of justice.

Trial judge, Justice Nnamdi Dimgba, gave the assurance as he adjourned the suit pending the determination of an appeal on substituted service pending at the Supreme Court.

Justice Dimgba said: “I can assure you of accelerated hearing and due justice in this suit once the Supreme Court gives its ruling.

“I will hear parties within a day and deliver judgement within 21 days of hearing. I want to ensure that this case leave my docket without any delay whatsoever.”

Abraham is challenging the suitability of Governor Akeredolu as APC candidate in the November 26, 2016 governorship poll.

When the matter came up, counsel to Abraham, Prof. Ojo Amupitan, informed the court that the ruling of the court on substituted service was affirmed by the Court of Appeal, but that the respondents had appealed to the Supreme Court while they (plaintiffs) had also cross-appealed to the Supreme Court too.

He, however, urged the court to consider his motion which he filed on July 21, 2017 before the court went vacation.

But counsel to Governor Akeredolu and Chief John Oyegun (1st and 3rd defendants), Mr. Murtala Abdulrasheed, urged the court to use its discretion to adjourn the case till the Supreme Court decides on the appeals.

